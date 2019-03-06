Starbucks Warning Customers About FAKE "Shallowbucks" Offer

There's nothing more that I would love than to sing Lady Gaga and Bradley Coopers song "Shallow" for somefree coffee...

...but sorry folks, that's just not happening.

Starbucks says free coffee offer started by Lady Gaga fans is fake https://t.co/Bg9H508sF9 pic.twitter.com/TT3mnTB7m7 — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) March 6, 2019

You may have seen a new post that started from Lady Gaga fans about a campaign to boost sales of the song. Starbucks is warning customers that this "offer" is indeed, fake.

According to ABC 13, The "Shallowbucks" campaign claims Starbucks will give customers a free drink if they send a screenshot themselves listening to the song. Some fans are even tweeting fake messages from Starbucks, saying they received a voucher for a free drink.

Starbucks has confirmed that the offer is fake, and that it's also investigating how it was made.