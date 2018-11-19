Steve Carell's 'SNL' Monologue Turns Into Mini 'Office' Reunion

If there's one show that fans just weren't ready to let go of when it ended: it was 'The Office.'

Bad news for us fans though...Steve Carell has no interest in reprising his role as Michael Scott. (I know, waaahhhhhh!!)

According to the Houston Chronicle, the actor spent his "Saturday Night Live" monologue this past weekend "gently" turning down requests from fans (and former co-stars) for a reboot of NBC's hit sitcom which ended in 2013. It was Carell's third time hosting "SNL," but his first in a decade.

It began with a pretend audience member asking Steve: "Will you ever reboot 'The Office'?" Steve responded with his reasons for why he doesn't think that would be a good idea, but that didn't seem to go over well. The camera then panned back to the audience with other 'Office' cast mates including Ed Helms, Ellie Kemper, and Jenna Fischer all begging him to do a reboot...to which he still humorously turned them down.

