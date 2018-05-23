If you got stuck in an elevator, what's the ideal number of people you'd want in there with you?

Here's what people said in a new survey:

25% would want to be ALONE, so it definitely wouldn't be cramped.

31% said one other person.

30% said a small group would be best, so like 2 or 3 people.

1% of people said they'd want the elevator to be packed!

The remaining 13% of people in the survey said they weren't sure what the ideal number would be.