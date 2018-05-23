Stuck In An Elevator
1% of us would want it to be packed, but who should be in there with you?
May 23, 2018
If you got stuck in an elevator, what's the ideal number of people you'd want in there with you?
Here's what people said in a new survey:
25% would want to be ALONE, so it definitely wouldn't be cramped.
31% said one other person.
30% said a small group would be best, so like 2 or 3 people.
1% of people said they'd want the elevator to be packed!
The remaining 13% of people in the survey said they weren't sure what the ideal number would be.