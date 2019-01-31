Study Says Giving Birth Is Harder Than A Marathon

What Was Labor Really Like?

January 31, 2019
What was labor really like? 

A new study out of the University of Michigan is saying that giving birth is as hard on your body as running a FULL marathon and that moms can sustain injuries that equal those of a hardcore athlete. 

Click here to see the study. 

It appears that women have completely different experiences when it comes to childbirth and to be honest, I have heard the best and the worst. It generally freaks me out because you have no point of reference when it comes to this. I have heard it wasn't bad at all to it was so bad we only decided to have one child!

So what was it really like? 

