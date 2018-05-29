Sweetest Thing You Will See Today!

If you are looking for an example of true love, you don’t have to look any further than Theresa and Andrew, a couple who have been married for 45 years from New Braunfels, Texas!

The length of their marriage is enough to let you know there are soulmates but it is what Andrew is learning to do for his wife that has captured the hearts of millions.

Theresa visited a salon in New Braunfels for Mother’s Day last month and when she showered the next morning and tried to style her hair the way the stylist did, she couldn’t.

Theresa had a stroke about 18 years ago and has limited mobility and although she tried and tried, she just couldn’t do it. Andrew knew how much she loved the hairstyle and so he did what any man who loves his wife did.

He got Theresa, they got in the car and drove back to the salon. When he got to the salon he started asking for some tips on how to style his wife’s hair.

When the original stylist saw what Andrew was doing she came over and gave him step by step instructions on exactly what to do. The moment was caught on video and has since been viewed, nine million times and you can see it online, right now.



