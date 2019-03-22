Take The Florida Man Challenge

Have you taken the newest online challenge? It's called the "Florida Man Challenge" (based on the fact that so many stupid criminal stories come out of Florida).

Here's how to do it: Just google the term "Florida man," followed by your birthday. So, if your birthday is June 22nd, you'd google, "Florida Man June 22nd." And a headline from a stupid Florida Man criminal story should be one of the first results.

Sarah was born on January 30th: Florida man thinks he's stealing pain pills, ends up with laxatives

Geoff was born on October 6th: Florida man dressed as Fred Flintstone pulled over for driving a ‘footmobile'

Lauren was born on March 4th: Florida Man Attacked By Neighborhood Squirrel Who Has Residents On High Alert