Take The Florida Man Challenge

Florida continues to provide laughs for the rest of us!

March 22, 2019
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
News
The Latest
The Morning Mix

Have you taken the newest online challenge? It's called the "Florida Man Challenge" (based on the fact that so many stupid criminal stories come out of Florida). 

Here's how to do it:  Just google the term "Florida man," followed by your birthday. So, if your birthday is June 22nd, you'd google, "Florida Man June 22nd."  And a headline from a stupid Florida Man criminal story should be one of the first results. 

 

Sarah was born on January 30th: Florida man thinks he's stealing pain pills, ends up with laxatives

Geoff was born on October 6th: Florida man dressed as Fred Flintstone pulled over for driving a ‘footmobile'

Lauren was born on March 4th: Florida Man Attacked By Neighborhood Squirrel Who Has Residents On High Alert

 

Tags: 
The Morning Mix
florida man challenge

Recent Podcast Audio
Hey, Kyle showed up so we could record, College Basketball talk, Breaking Texans News, and Spoon had a bad childhood. Sports Not Sports
First Time Mom
We get a Baby Pepper health update. Will she need surgery after she's born? First Time Mom
Rhyme time 3-5-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
First Time Mom
First Time Mom Episode 3: Is it a good idea for your parents to move in once the baby is born? Finding reliable childcare may be as difficult as getting pregnant! First Time Mom
Sports Not Sports #22: We talk about why we are not fans of LeBron, Oakland Raiders, and we announce the birth of Kyle King's daughter Sports Not Sports
Rhyme Time 2-26-19 Mix 96.5 On Demand
View More Episodes