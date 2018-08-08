Tax Free Weekend Is This Weekend

A lot of and I mean A LOT of parents are going to be heading out this weekend for tax-free weekend and this is what you need to know before you go shopping.

First, Is everything tax-free?

NO

You can buy MOST clothing, school supplies, and backpacks tax-free but they MUST be under $100 .

According to KPRC baby diapers, baby clothes and uniforms also qualify. However, when it comes to specialty items like gear for your kids for sports, they don't.

