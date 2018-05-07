Teacher Appreciation Week Freebies

Here's just a few. Find more here at Houstononthecheap.com

Banana Republic — Enjoy 15% off full priced items when you show your teacher ID at any Banana Republic.

Orangetheory Fitness — All teachers can present their teacher I.D. to the front desk at any of the 14 Houston-area Orangetheory Fitness studios to receive a free OTF water bottle or workout towel during the special appreciation week!

J. Crew — Take your teacher ID to J. Crew for 15% off all full priced items.

Chipotle — Buy get one at Chipotle May 8 from 3 pm-close, for teachers, faculty and staff members can get a free burrito, bowl, taco or salad with purchase of another. Valid ID required. One per person.