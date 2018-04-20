Ten Things People In Their 60s Do Better Than Millennials

It's more generational rivalry! The Daily Mail conducted a poll about things that old folks are better at than millennials. While the list didn't include "tell millennials how bad they are at things," there were 10 practical things people over the age of 55 are much more likely to know than millennials:

1. How to read a clock with minute and hour hands. 90% of older people are very confident doing it. Only 61% of millennials are.

2. How many feet are in a yard? 90% of older people were confident it's three feet, compared to just 21% of millennials.

3. How to iron a shirt, 86% of older people compared to 52% of millennials.

4. How to sew on a button. 84% to 41%.

5. Multiplying two low numbers in your head, 79% compared to 41% of millennials.

6. How to use the index in the back of a book, 77% compared to 35%.

7. Spelling most words without a spellchecker, 72% compared to 39% of millennials.

8. How to set a table properly, 70% to 39%.

9. How to garden without killing all the plants, 66% to 22%.

10. How long you can wait before fresh foods need to be thrown out. 63% of older adults say they know, compared to just 28% of millennials.