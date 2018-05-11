The Ten Things We Wish We Hadn't Bought

51% of people say they've made a big purchase that they regret, according to a new survey.

May 11, 2018
According to a new survey at The Daily Mirror, only 51% of people say they've made a big purchase that they regret.  And of those people, a quarter of them started regretting it within an hour!

The survey also found the 10 things we're most likely to regret buying.  Most of them are expensive, too:

Clothes

Fast food

Car

Furniture

House

Memorabilia

A vacation

Pet

Designer purse

An engagement ring

 

