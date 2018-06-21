Ten Worries That Keep Us From Traveling

June 21, 2018
Americans don't have much of a reputation for being big international travelers, so a new survey at the New York Post tried to figure out what prevents us from traveling more. Here are the top 10 answers:

1.  It's too expensive.

2.  I don't get enough time off work.

3.  I'm worried about my safety.

4.  I'm afraid my bags will get lost.

5.  I don't like flying.

6.  I'm afraid I'll get sick while I'm traveling.

7.  I'm afraid of terrorist attacks.

8.  I'm afraid of getting robbed.

9.  I don't speak other languages.

10.  I wouldn't know what to do or where to go. 

 

