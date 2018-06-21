Ten Worries That Keep Us From Traveling
June 21, 2018
Americans don't have much of a reputation for being big international travelers, so a new survey at the New York Post tried to figure out what prevents us from traveling more. Here are the top 10 answers:
1. It's too expensive.
2. I don't get enough time off work.
3. I'm worried about my safety.
4. I'm afraid my bags will get lost.
5. I don't like flying.
6. I'm afraid I'll get sick while I'm traveling.
7. I'm afraid of terrorist attacks.
8. I'm afraid of getting robbed.
9. I don't speak other languages.
10. I wouldn't know what to do or where to go.