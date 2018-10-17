Tesla's Elon Musk Wants To Put Out "Tesla-quila"

Tesla may be getting into the tequila business. Yep, the same Tesla that makes electric cars.



According to ABC 13, while there is no guarantee that a Tesla-brand tequila will hit the market, the company filed an "intent to use" trademark for Teslaquila, which means that it is currently not in use, but there's a possibility it may be in the future.



That suggests a tequila with Tesla branding could be coming soon.

Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has even showed off a possible logo on Twitter.

