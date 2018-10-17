Tesla's Elon Musk Wants To Put Out "Tesla-quila"
So that got us thinking about products WE could come up with...
October 17, 2018
Tesla may be getting into the tequila business. Yep, the same Tesla that makes electric cars.
According to ABC 13, while there is no guarantee that a Tesla-brand tequila will hit the market, the company filed an "intent to use" trademark for Teslaquila, which means that it is currently not in use, but there's a possibility it may be in the future.
That suggests a tequila with Tesla branding could be coming soon.
Teslaquila coming soon … https://t.co/AtoVGOtvVR— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has even showed off a possible logo on Twitter.
Visual approximation pic.twitter.com/sMn3Pv476Y— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 12, 2018
Well this got us thinking...if we could have our own brand, or product of something...what would it be? Let us know yours!