Texans Win! You Win!

Here's A List Of Your Freebies When The Texans Win

October 1, 2018
The Morning Mix
Houston Texans
Features
Sarah Pepper
Shows
Papa John’s

 

When the Texans win, you get 50 percent off online orders the day after the victory. Enter promo code: TEXANS.

 

Palais Royal

 

When the Texans win, you get 40 percent off one item the day after the victory. To redeem, visit any Houston-area Palais Royal and say “GO TEXANS” or enter GO TEXANS online.

 

Mattress Firm

 

When the Texans win, you get 40 percent off the Texans Mattress Line for the next two days after the victory. To redeem, visit any Houston-area story and tell the associate: “TEXANS WIN.”

 

Firehouse Subs

 

When the Texans win, buy chips and a drink and get a medium Hook and Ladder, Italian, Meatball or Steamer sub free the day after the victory if you’re wearing Texans gear.

 

Jack in the Box

 

When the Texans score two touchdowns in a game, you get a free Monster Taco with any purchase the day after the game when you say “TOUCHDOWN FOR TACOS.” 

Freebies when the Texans win

