Texas Family Sets Their Christmas Lights To 'Baby Shark'

Just when you thought the catchy tune was gone forever... !!!

December 14, 2018
You guys KNOW how much we here at MIX love the 'Baby Shark' song right? Well, take a look at this!

According to ABC 13, The Hinojosa family who lives just northwest of San Antonio in Boerne, says they had neighbors help them create their Christmas light display that flashes in time with the "Baby Shark" song.

Y'all have to watch the video though, because the lights are timed perfectly to the song!

The lights aren't only just fun to look at, the family is using the display to help raise money for families in need and for a local veteran organization.

Now that you JUST got the song out of your head, I bet it's stuck in there again! Happy Holidays! ;-)

