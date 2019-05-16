Texas Has The Sexiest Accent
The Lone Star State beat out Mark Wahlberg for sexiest accent in America!
The sexiest -- and least sexy -- accents in the United States have been ranked, and we're #1!
In a survey run by travel company Big 7 across its 1.5 million social media followers, Texan accent beat out Boston accent for the sexiest in the country.
As we know from the Morning Mix, Mark Wahlberg never settles for anything besides being #1. But at least he was mentioned by Big 7 in their rankings: "One of America’s most imitated and parodied accents, Boston almost comes out on top of the country’s sexiest accents. And yes, just like Mahhhhk Wahlberg, locals really do say 'pahk yuh cahr in hahvuhd yahd'."
Other popular accents were New York (3rd), Maine (how is that any different than Boston?), and Chicago (5th) rounding out the top five.
Keep scrolling for the full rankings:
50th. Long Islander
49th. New Jersey (We're dun, Rahn!)
48th. Minnesotan
47th. Alaskan
46th. California Valley
45th. Southern Ohioan
44th. Floridian
43rd. Pittsburgh
42nd. Cincinnati
41st. Pennsylvania Dutch
40th. Appalachian
39th. Colorado
38th. Providence
37th. Tallahassee
36th. Ozark
35th. “Hoi Toider”
34th. San Francisco
33rd. Hudson Valley
32nd. General American
31st. Atlanta
30th. New Mexican
29th. Milwaukee
28th. Western
27th. Charleston
26th. Kentucky
25th. New Orleans
24th. Oklahoma
23rd. Cleveland
22nd. Connecticut
21st. Kansas
20th. Tennesseean
19th. Virginia Piedmont
18th. Baltimorese
17th. Alabama
16th. Midwestern
15th. Cajun
14th. Yooper
13th. Miami
12th. Chicano
11th. Northwestern
10th. Californian
9th. St. Louis
8th. Philadelphia
7th. Hawaiian
6th. Mississippi
5th. Chicago
4th. Mainer
3rd. New York
2nd. Bostonian
1st. Texan