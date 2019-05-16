Texas Has The Sexiest Accent

The sexiest -- and least sexy -- accents in the United States have been ranked, and we're #1!

In a survey run by travel company Big 7 across its 1.5 million social media followers, Texan accent beat out Boston accent for the sexiest in the country.

As we know from the Morning Mix, Mark Wahlberg never settles for anything besides being #1. But at least he was mentioned by Big 7 in their rankings: "One of America’s most imitated and parodied accents, Boston almost comes out on top of the country’s sexiest accents. And yes, just like Mahhhhk Wahlberg, locals really do say 'pahk yuh cahr in hahvuhd yahd'."

Other popular accents were New York (3rd), Maine (how is that any different than Boston?), and Chicago (5th) rounding out the top five.

Keep scrolling for the full rankings:

50th. Long Islander

49th. New Jersey (We're dun, Rahn!)

48th. Minnesotan

47th. Alaskan

46th. California Valley

45th. Southern Ohioan

44th. Floridian

43rd. Pittsburgh

42nd. Cincinnati

41st. Pennsylvania Dutch

40th. Appalachian

39th. Colorado

38th. Providence

37th. Tallahassee

36th. Ozark

35th. “Hoi Toider”

34th. San Francisco

33rd. Hudson Valley

32nd. General American

31st. Atlanta

30th. New Mexican

29th. Milwaukee

28th. Western

27th. Charleston

26th. Kentucky

25th. New Orleans

24th. Oklahoma

23rd. Cleveland

22nd. Connecticut

21st. Kansas

20th. Tennesseean

19th. Virginia Piedmont

18th. Baltimorese

17th. Alabama

16th. Midwestern

15th. Cajun

14th. Yooper

13th. Miami

12th. Chicano

11th. Northwestern

10th. Californian

9th. St. Louis

8th. Philadelphia

7th. Hawaiian

6th. Mississippi

5th. Chicago

4th. Mainer

3rd. New York

2nd. Bostonian

1st. Texan