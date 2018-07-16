When Is It More Than A 50/50 Split?

Alice is going on a new diet that has different foods she can eat, has a rigorous exercise schedule, and requires 9 hours of sleep per night. A dozen of her friends have already tried this diet and EVERY one of them lost weight. Alice has two kids, 5 and 2. Her husband is a teacher so he has the summer off. Alice has asked him to watch the kids during the day while she does her exercises and then she sleeps between 9 pm and 6 am.

Alice's husband says she's essentially dumped their kids into his lap while she's out all day and then has no time for him at night. She thinks she has every right to get back into shape after having his kids and it's not like he's working right now anyway.

Is this the compromise they talk about in a marriage? Or is this WAY too MUCH to ask of your spouse?