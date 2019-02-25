Is There Something More Than Friendship Between Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper?

No Denying There's A Lot of Chemistry There

February 25, 2019
Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Last night Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper put on an amazing performance of  "Shallow". The song also won best song. There's no denying that there is both on and off screen chemistry and genuine affection but does that stop at just deep admiration and friendship or is there more? 

The internet is going crazy with all of this! 

So if you do any Googling on this a lot of speculation will pop up. One of the most interesting tidbits came from The CheatSheet.com

Gaga has a new tattoo 

Musical crisis averted. Too many tequilas forgot the fifth staff line poor thing. Here’s the real deal --

A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on

According to the Cheatsheet.com a Twitter user pointed out

Gaga has broken off her engagement but Bradley is still in a relationship. What do you think? More than just a friendship? 

Bradley Cooper and Gaga Dating?
OSCARS
Shallow

