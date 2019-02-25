Is There Something More Than Friendship Between Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper?

Last night Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper put on an amazing performance of "Shallow". The song also won best song. There's no denying that there is both on and off screen chemistry and genuine affection but does that stop at just deep admiration and friendship or is there more?

The internet is going crazy with all of this!

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper performed "Shallow" at the #Oscars — and people can't get enough of the duo's chemistry --https://t.co/u2ggmh50Ww pic.twitter.com/vBCpywMLVg — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 25, 2019

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper about an inch away from a whirlwind love affair on live TV. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FGFPfM63Uo — Jezza M (@JezzaMxwll) February 25, 2019

So if you do any Googling on this a lot of speculation will pop up. One of the most interesting tidbits came from The CheatSheet.com

Gaga has a new tattoo

According to the Cheatsheet.com a Twitter user pointed out

@ladygaga IT'S GAGA on the treble clef and BCBC (Bradley Cooper) on the bass - Both sound great together, it's called DESTINY ♥ https://t.co/1qkKKr6Iyb — TONY ROSΛ (@tonyrosamusic) February 15, 2019

Gaga has broken off her engagement but Bradley is still in a relationship. What do you think? More than just a friendship?