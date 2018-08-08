These Are The 10 Strangest Things Sleep Deprived Parents Have Done

There isn't a single parent who is MORE rested as a result of having a kid. And that lack of sleep can make you do some strange things! According to a new survey at the New York Post, parents were asked what strange things they've done because of their sleep deprivation. Here are the top 10 answers:

1. Tried to wash clothes in the toilet.

2. Poured baby formula into their coffee.

3. Texted their boss thinking it was their significant other.

4. Took a shower fully clothed.

5. Tried to make a phone call on the TV remote.

6. Left the house totally or partially naked.

7. Opened the fridge looking for shoes.

8. Waited for a stop sign to turn green.

9. Drove to work without dropping off the kids at school first.

10. Started cooking dinner at breakfast time.