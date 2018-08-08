These Are The 10 Strangest Things Sleep Deprived Parents Have Done
Here are some of the strangest things that sleep deprived parents have done, according to a new survey.
There isn't a single parent who is MORE rested as a result of having a kid. And that lack of sleep can make you do some strange things! According to a new survey at the New York Post, parents were asked what strange things they've done because of their sleep deprivation. Here are the top 10 answers:
1. Tried to wash clothes in the toilet.
2. Poured baby formula into their coffee.
3. Texted their boss thinking it was their significant other.
4. Took a shower fully clothed.
5. Tried to make a phone call on the TV remote.
6. Left the house totally or partially naked.
7. Opened the fridge looking for shoes.
8. Waited for a stop sign to turn green.
9. Drove to work without dropping off the kids at school first.
10. Started cooking dinner at breakfast time.