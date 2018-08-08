These Are The 10 Strangest Things Sleep Deprived Parents Have Done

Here are some of the strangest things that sleep deprived parents have done, according to a new survey.

August 8, 2018
There isn't a single parent who is MORE rested as a result of having a kid. And that lack of sleep can make you do some strange things! According to a new survey at the New York Post, parents were asked what strange things they've done because of their sleep deprivation. Here are the top 10 answers:

1.  Tried to wash clothes in the toilet.

2.  Poured baby formula into their coffee.

3.  Texted their boss thinking it was their significant other.

4.  Took a shower fully clothed.

5.  Tried to make a phone call on the TV remote.

6.  Left the house totally or partially naked.

7.  Opened the fridge looking for shoes.

8.  Waited for a stop sign to turn green.

9.  Drove to work without dropping off the kids at school first.

10.  Started cooking dinner at breakfast time. 

 

