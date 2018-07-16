What Was Something Someone Bought When They Stole Your Card?

I have had my credit card number stolen numerous times. I don't know how it keeps happening but it does. However, this was a FIRST! I got an alert in my e-mail that my Netflix username and password had been changed. I couldn't e-mail Netflix because they didn't have my information anymore because the e-mail didn't match the account. So I had to call. I talked to the woman and explained what happened and asked what this person was watching on my account.

Wanna know what they were watching? Stranger Things and GLOW!

So it got me thinking about all the fun people have had on my dime when they steal my stuff.

I have had someone spend over $600 at Wal-mart. Got a call because they were visiting some sketchy websites.

What was someone buying when they stole your card?