Thieves Stole Equipment From 713 Boxing Club

It is a hard start for the holiday season for "Coach Joe" Rivera and 713 Boxing Club. When he arrived at the gym last Thursday, he noticed that some of the kids' equipment and trophies had been stolen. A more thorough search revealed that thousands in dollars in equipment was gone.

Joe told ABC 13, "I don't know why they'd steal it, It doesn't make sense." A lot of the kids that Rivera coaches come from low-income households; they use boxing as their outlet. Joe didn't feel like the thieves stole from him, but from the kids.

When The Morning Mix heard the story, they immediately reached out their friends at Academy Sports and Outdoors.

Kaci from Academy joined us for a very special surprise for Coach Joe and his kids. A $2500 gift card to re-stock their gym with the equipment the kids deserve! We're not crying. YOU'RE CRYING! ;)