Tiger Found In Vacant Home In SE Houston!

From ABC 13

The story I read initially said that a person went into what they thought was an abandoned house to smoke marijuana and found the Tiger. They then called 311!

"A concerned citizen called 311. They were trying to get into this house to smoke marijuana. We questioned them as to whether they were under the effects of the drugs or they actually saw a tiger. They saw a tiger in this building, this vacant house that's obviously been abandoned for some time," said Sgt. Jason Alderete, of HPD's Major Offenders, Livestock Animal Cruelty Unit.