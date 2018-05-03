Today is National Paranormal Day, and apparently, most Americans are 'fraid of that ghost. The National Today conducted a new survey that showed these results about our belief in ghosts:

1. Four out of five people believe in ghosts. 45% say they believe even though they've never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they've seen one.

2. 90% of people say they're scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.

3. 12% think the government knows more about aliens than it's telling us.

4. 4% think their house is haunted.