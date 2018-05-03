Today Is National Paranormal Day

According to a new survey, four out of five Americans believe in ghosts and 4% of people say their house is haunted.

May 3, 2018
Today is National Paranormal Day, and apparently, most Americans are 'fraid of that ghost. The National Today conducted a new survey that showed these results about our belief in ghosts:

1.  Four out of five people believe in ghosts.  45% say they believe even though they've never seen one . . . and 35% say they believe BECAUSE they've seen one.

2.  90% of people say they're scared of at least one paranormal phenomenon.

3.  12% think the government knows more about aliens than it's telling us.

4.  4% think their house is haunted. 

 

