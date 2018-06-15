Top Ten Gifts Dads Actually Want For Father's Day

A survey at YouGov asked dads what they'd like to get for Father's Day this year. So if you still haven't bought anything (and chances are you haven't), here are the top 10 gifts dads want:

1. a nice dinner out

2. a nice bottle of booze

3. a watch

4. a vacation

5. clothing

6. a smart speaker

7. a steak dinner at home

8. tickets to a sporting event

9. beer

10. expensive coffee

If none of those do it for you, some more highlights from the top 30 include aftershave, a pizza oven, photography accessories, socks, a home-brewing kit, a video game, headphones, a fitness tracker, a power tool, moisturizer, a family portrait, slippers, and a nice pen.

But even though dads want those things, it doesn't mean they expect to get them.

According to the survey, the average dad only expects each kid to spend $27 on them this year. So if you go with a big-ticket item, it's fine to make it a chip-in gift from the whole family.