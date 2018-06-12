The Top Ten Signs Someone Has Their Life Together

Here are the top signs that someone has their life together, according to a new survey.

June 12, 2018
A new survey at the New York Post asked people to name the signs that someone has their life together.  Here are the top 10:

1.  Owning a home, 50% say that's a sign.

2.  Following through on plans, 43%.

3.  Keeping up a regular exercise routine, 38%.

4.  Having a high-paying job, 38%.

5.  Married, 37%.

6.  Eating healthy, 37%.

7.  Owning a car, 33%.

8.  Wearing nice clothes, 33%.

9.  Keeping eye contact during conversations, 31%.

10.  Smelling good, 27%. 

 

