Top Ten Things Women Appreciate About Their Husbands

Saturday is Husband Appreciation Day. A new poll asked women what they like about their husbands.

April 20, 2018
The Morning Mix
The Morning Mix
Categories: 
Features
Headlines
News
The Morning Mix

Saturday, April 21st is Husband Appreciation Day.  National Today polled more than 1,000 married women. Here are the top 10 things they appreciate about their husband:

1.  "He's a hard worker."  69% of married women agreed with that one.

2.  "I can be myself around him," 62%.

3.  "He makes me laugh," 61%.

4.  "He's smart," 56%.

5.  "He's supportive," 52%.

6.  "He's a good dad," 52%.

7.  "He's sexy," 42%. (But does he know it?)

8.  "He does the dishes," 33%.

9.  "He's good with money," 31%.

10.  "He buys me things," 29%. 

 

Tags: 
national husband day
10 things wives appreciate about their husbands
The Morning Mix
READ MORE READ LESS