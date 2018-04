Top Ten Things Women Appreciate About Their Husbands

Saturday, April 21st is Husband Appreciation Day. National Today polled more than 1,000 married women. Here are the top 10 things they appreciate about their husband:

1. "He's a hard worker." 69% of married women agreed with that one.

2. "I can be myself around him," 62%.

3. "He makes me laugh," 61%.

4. "He's smart," 56%.

5. "He's supportive," 52%.

6. "He's a good dad," 52%.

7. "He's sexy," 42%. (But does he know it?)

8. "He does the dishes," 33%.

9. "He's good with money," 31%.

10. "He buys me things," 29%.