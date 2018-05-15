Top Ten Ways To Unwind When You Can't Sleep

A recent poll at SWNS Digital found it's common for people to take up to 30 minutes to fall asleep. Not all the time though! So if you have trouble sleeping, here are the top five things people do when they can't sleep and need to unwind:

1. Read

2. Watch TV

3. Take a bath

4. Just close your eyes and try to clear your mind (meditate)

5. Intimate relations

6. Counting sheep

7. Writing out a to-do list

8. Having a glass of milk

9. Browsing social media

10. Cleaning your bedroom