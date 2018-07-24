Top Ten Ways Your Job Can Make You Gain Weight

According to Career Builder's annual survey, almost half of working Americans say their job and their weight are linked. 45% of people said their current job has made them gain weight (49% women, 40% men). Over half of those people said they've gained more than 10 pounds because of their job while 20% said more than 20! Here's the top 10:

1. Sitting at a desk all day.

2. Being too tired to exercise because of your job.

3. Stress eating and snacking too much.

4. No time to exercise.

5. Dipping into the office candy jar.

6. Eating out for lunch too often.

7. Workplace celebrations, like birthday parties with cake.

8. Skipping meals because of time constraints, which messes with your metabolism.

9. Too many post-work happy hours.

10. The pressure to eat stuff your co-workers bring in, like donuts.