Turn In A Family Member For These Ten Crimes?

87% of people say they'd turn in a family member for murder, but what about lesser crimes?

August 14, 2018
Whatcha You Doin' At The Courthouse?

Would you turn in a friend or family member if you found out they committed a serious crime? A new survey at YouGov asked people about everything from shoplifting to murder. Here are ten crimes, and how many of us would rat them out.

1.  Murder.  87% said they'd turn in a friend or family member for it.  7% said they weren't sure, 3% refused to answer and 3% said they would NOT turn them in.

2.  Dealing hard drugs, like heroin.  74% would turn them in.

3.  Animal cruelty, 71%.

4.  Assault, 68%.

5.  Illegal firearms, 64%.

6.  Drunk driving, 53%.

7.  Scamming the government out of benefits, 45%.

8.  Dealing pot, 44%.

9.  Tax evasion, 35%.

10.  Shoplifting, 33%. 

 

