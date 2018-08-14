Turn In A Family Member For These Ten Crimes?
87% of people say they'd turn in a family member for murder, but what about lesser crimes?
August 14, 2018
Would you turn in a friend or family member if you found out they committed a serious crime? A new survey at YouGov asked people about everything from shoplifting to murder. Here are ten crimes, and how many of us would rat them out.
1. Murder. 87% said they'd turn in a friend or family member for it. 7% said they weren't sure, 3% refused to answer and 3% said they would NOT turn them in.
2. Dealing hard drugs, like heroin. 74% would turn them in.
3. Animal cruelty, 71%.
4. Assault, 68%.
5. Illegal firearms, 64%.
6. Drunk driving, 53%.
7. Scamming the government out of benefits, 45%.
8. Dealing pot, 44%.
9. Tax evasion, 35%.
10. Shoplifting, 33%.