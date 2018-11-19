Update On Abby Who Met Her Birth Mom Over The Weekend

Abby called us about a week ago because she had been doing some genealogy and found out that her Birth Mom lived about 90 mins from her. Her husband wanted Abby to meet her but she wasn't sure.

Houston you all had a lot of thoughts and in the end, what you all said was that it is a personal choice she must make.

Abby decided on Friday that she was going to take the weekend and meet her Birth Mom and this is how it went.