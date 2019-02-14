Valentine's Day Fun Facts!

Here are some things you can talk about at work today!

February 14, 2019
Valentine's Day Stats for 2019:

$20.7 BILLION dollars is the number projected for people to spend this year

The average per-couple cost of Valentine's day dinner out is $100 (17% Italian food, 13% French, 13% seafood)

Men spent TWICE as much money as women in 2018, and $357.96 is the average amount spent by men on gifts for their wives

$1.8 BILLION will be spent by the 52% of celebrators who plant to buy candy this ear

$3.9 BILLION will be spent by 18% of celebrators who plan to buy jewelry

$1.9 BILLION will be spent by the 35% who plan to buy flowers

$1.3 BILLION will be spent on valentines day gift cards this year, $933 MILLION will be spent on greeting cards

Least Desired Valentines Day gifts: 24% tools, 24% gym membership,19% sporting equipment,16% kitchen appliances, 15% cheesy stuffed animals, 13% mixtape 

49% of adults to not plan on celebrating Valentines Day this year

53% of women say they would break up with their significant other if they got nothing on Valentines Day

50% of singles are proud of their relationship status 

15% of Americans plan to buy themselves a present on Valentines Day

The average American will spend $6.94 on gifts for their pets

9 MILLION proposals will happen, 48% of Americans agree that proposing on Valentine's day is romantic

1 MILLION+ Facebook users will change their relationship status within 4 days of Valentines Day

20% increase in new Match.com profiles the week after Valentines Day

Best Cities for Valentines Day: 1 San Francisco, 2 New York, 3 Las Vegas, 4 San Diego, 5 Honolulu

WALLETHUB

