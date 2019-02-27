Vegan Bride Bans Meat Eating Guests From Wedding

Even Her Mom?

February 27, 2019
The bride wanted her guests to make the promise they would live a meat-free life! 

If they didn't, she disinvited them! 

The post in a Vegan Facebook group has since been deleted she said that she requested her guests eat from the vegan menu at her wedding! Then she took it a step further and made her guests fully agree to give UP MEAT and animal byproducts after the wedding was over. If they didn't, disinvited! 

What is the craziest request you ever got from a bride? Give up the meat? 

Vegan Bride

