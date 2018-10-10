Video Brazoria Co. Constable Has To Wear Dress After Losing Cowboys Bet
October 10, 2018
Tuesday didn't go exactly like Brazoria County Precinct 1 Constable David Thacker would have liked. He wasn't working in his office. He was standing in the middle of Freeport, wearing a dress and claiming to be a HUGE Texans fan Thacker is a long-time Cowboys fan but lost a bet and he paid up!
Chief Garivey won’t be wearing a dress, but instead it will be Precinct 1 Constable David Thacker dessing up to honor his bet -- If your free, this will take place at 11a on Tuesday at the intersection of Gulf and Brazosport. See you there!... https://t.co/YCC22V6tDf— Freeport PD (@FreeportPD) October 8, 2018