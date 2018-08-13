[Video] Cops Rescue Girls Stranded On Unicorn Raft

It all happened in Minnesota at Fish Lake on Saturday.

Driving by a local lake we observed a bunch of women in a ---- stuck in the weeds...Yes a rainbow unicorn... With a handful of laughs and some mad rescue roping skills they were pulled back to the dock! #wherestheglitter pic.twitter.com/qCyhfJqAa9 — Chisago Co Sheriff (@ChisagoCountySO) August 11, 2018

Sherriff's were driving by and saw the women on the raft. Reports say the deputies pulled over their squad car and askd the women for a photo and noticed they were stuck in the weeds. One deputy threw a rope and the other recorded the video.



You can see the Sheriff's office tweet above.