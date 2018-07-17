[Video] Mom Voice Scares Away A Bear!

July 17, 2018
Remember as a kid your mom's tone was like the scariest thing?! 

Well, this Mom just took on a bear and WON with her Mom Voice! 

How on point is your "Mom voice"?! 

