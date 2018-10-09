[Video] Photographer Shoves Stepmom Out Of The Way During Wedding
October 9, 2018
Last month in Kentucky a wedding photographer shoved the bride's stepmom out of the way so she could get the photo of the couple's first kiss!
It happened last month but the video is just now making the rounds.
Check it out!
Props to the Photographer! I have worked a lot of weddings and watched people RUIN photos that the Bride and Groom have paid for! Get out of the way!