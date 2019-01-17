[VIDEO] Webster Cheer Coach Going Crazy On Sidelines Is Going Viral

Now THIS is how you get your cheer team HYPED UP!

There's a new video of two cheerleading coaches going CRAZY on the sidelines, trying to hype up their team as they compete at a recent cheer competition.



According to ABC 13, the video posted to Facebook on Jan. 12, shows the coaches from All-Star Revolution in Webster jumping around and performing enthusiastically along with the cheerleaders. The coaches' excited reactions and over-the-top dancing kept the cheerleaders' energy up during their performance and encouraged them to finish strong.



Of course now the video is going viral, with over 366,000 Facebook views and 2,432 shares as of Thursday morning.

Readyyyyy......OKAY!