[Video] Woman Got Her Head Caught In A Tailpipe!

June 14, 2018
Well, this will be a story to tell someday.

I bet this was, exhausting? Get it? I know. Bad joke. However, this was a BAD idea!

Firefighters had to use a power saw to get her out.

Surprise, alcohol seems to have been involved. 

 

Woman head stuck in tailpipe