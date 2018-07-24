Videos To Watch At Work
July 24, 2018
A Man Gets Hit By a Tiger Woods Golf Shot, While He's Filming It
In case anyone cares, this was the video I was taking when I was struck by my DEAR FRIEND @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/6tH1SCdTU8— Colin Hauck (@ColinHauck) July 22, 2018
Tour De France Rider Expelled For Punching Another Rider
Gianni Moscon exclu du #TDF2018 après avoir frappé un coureur Fortuneo ! pic.twitter.com/JzwOi5l8To— Tout Le Sport (@toutlesport) July 22, 2018