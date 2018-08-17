The Voice Of Your Houston Texans Marc Vandermeer Joined The Morning Mix

For the past TEN years Entercom Houston has been the HOME of your Houston Texans and so we only thought it fitting to bring in the VOICE of the Houston Texans, Marc Vandermeer, to announce to Houston that we will be HOME of the Houston Texans for the next TEN years!

Mark also gave us some insights into the team and what they expect this year!

He said we are in the Top Six teams in the AFC and if we can stay healthy we are looking really good!

Hear the announcement and our entire interview below!