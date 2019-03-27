Vote For Sarah Pepper's Baby's Name

Sarah is home on bed rest to make sure she doesn't have any problems delivering her baby. But Geoff realized that it's POSSIBLE that she could have her as early as this week. So we want to know what the baby's name is. Sarah says she doesn't know yet, but she has THREE options to choose from.

So we are asking for votes! You can vote 1, 2 or 3!

Sarah promises that whichever number gets the most votes, she will choose the corresponding name.