Walmart To Host Baby Savings Day This Weekend

As I am preparing for Baby P I am realizing how MUCH you need for a baby! A LOT! So if you're expecting or you have a friend who's expecting, head to Wal-mart this weekend because Walmart is hosting Baby Savings Day this Saturday, Feb. 23.

Walmart stores across the country and several right here in Houston, Katy, Spring and Huntsville will be hosting the largest in-store baby event of the year with rollbacks both in store and online.

They are going to have specialists to demonstrate baby gear and give advice on products.

Parents can also save online through February 28.

Click here for a full list of participating stores!