Wanna Get Paid To Travel The World?

You Could Be A "Shore Explorer"!

February 6, 2019
If you think you have what it takes.

Want to travel the world AND get paid for doing it? ---- . APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN for the Royal Caribbean #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship! . Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging us and #ShoreExplorer to apply! ✔️

A post shared by Royal Caribbean UK (@royalcaribbeanuk) on

Royal Carribean is looking for you! 

APPLICATIONS NOW OPEN for the Royal Caribbean #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship! -- . Think you’ve got what it takes to be the ultimate experience hunter? ---- . Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging @RoyalCaribbeanUK and #ShoreExplorer to apply! . T&Cs apply.

A post shared by Royal Caribbean UK (@royalcaribbeanuk) on

If you are the winning candidate you get to visit Alaska, Japan, Dubai, and the Caribbean. Plus, all travel and meals will be paid and your salary $136,000 a year.

