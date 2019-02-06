Wanna Get Paid To Travel The World?
You Could Be A "Shore Explorer"!
If you think you have what it takes.
Want to travel the world AND get paid for doing it? ---- . APPLICATIONS ARE OPEN for the Royal Caribbean #ShoreExplorer Apprentice-ship! . Share your best travel experience as a post, story or IGTV tagging us and #ShoreExplorer to apply! ✔️
Royal Carribean is looking for you!
If you are the winning candidate you get to visit Alaska, Japan, Dubai, and the Caribbean. Plus, all travel and meals will be paid and your salary $136,000 a year.