Was Sarah Wrong Not To Share Her Ice Cream With A Strangers Kids?

Was I wrong in this situation? I don’t have to give a kid I don’t know my food so he won’t have a fit right?!

So at the airport, having some lunch on Friday waiting for my plane to take off and this little boy, maybe 6 maybe younger, I can tell you his name is Cameron, I got ice cream for dessert, cause I’m 38 and I can. He turned around and asked “Can I have some?” I thought he was kidding and I was like “Oh, this is my ice cream” and HE LOST IT! I mean full uncontrollable meltdown! The mom GLARED AT ME! Like I had something wrong about.

Then he started to reach around like he was still going to grab it and I kept looking at the mom and she starts being all passive aggresive saying things like, “Well, that woman is very hungry and she’s going to eat her ice cream. We aren’t getting ice cream because we don’t have time. She’s gonna eat the whole thing.” Like I should have given him the ice cream!

When she left she glared at me again and said “Hope you enjoy it”.