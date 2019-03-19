Watch This 7 Year-Old Sing For Celine Dion In Vegas; Wows Everyone

Check this little girl with a BIG voice impress her idol!

March 19, 2019
It's hard enough for me to try and get out the lyrics to karaoke my favorite songs...but sing them in front of my idols? No way!

According to ABC 13, 7 year-old Anjali Singh from Southern California had a night she'll never forget after getting the chance to sing (and she sang VERY WELL) for her idol, Celine Dion. 

Video that her family posted to Instagram shows the girl singing to Dion at the Caesars Colosseum in Las Vegas, totally WOWING HER, and then even getting a kiss and a hug. 

Watch the little girl with her BIG voice below!

PLEASE SHARE:) ...My dream came true tonight! I got to sing to my idol, Celine Dion at the Caesars Colosseum. I even got a kiss and a hug, please SWIPE to the right. Thank you Celine Dion for giving me a memory of a lifetime--❤️

A post shared by Anjali Singh (@anjalisinghforever) on

