Watch BTS Perform The "Fortnite Dance Challenge" With Jimmy Fallon

By now (unless you've been living under a rock somewhere) I'm sure you've heard of the most popular boyband in the world at the moment: BTS.

Last night Jimmy Fallon got all 7 members of BTS to perform the "Fornite Dance Challenge" on the Tonight Show. What is that you ask? Oh, you've gotta watch!

Aside from performing their hits “I’m Fine” and “Idol,” they also did all the wacky dance moves available to players in the Fortnite game. Orange Justice, Best Mates, and Boneless are some of the more wild and popular moves you can do in Fortnite, but now you can see V, Jungkook, Jimin, Suga, Jin, RM, and J-Hope try them out in real life.

Entertainment Weekly added, "Then there’s The Floss, the move made mainstream by Backpack Kid wildin’ out on Saturday Night Live. BTS lined up in a row with Fallon to create one massive Flossy posse."