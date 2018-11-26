Watch This Guy's AMAZING Taylor Swift Christmas Lights Show

Trus Taylor Swift fans will appreciate the lengths this guy went to just so he could sync up Taylor Swift's "Ready For It" to his Christmas lights. And he NAILED IT!

According to Buzzfeed, 'This amazing display is the handiwork of Louie Cortez, from Topeka, Kansas. He told BuzzFeed: "When I was little, I would see these videos on YouTube of houses lit up and going to music, and I thought it would be cool to do it some day. Ten years later and here I am with my own light show." Louie says he's always had a passion for lights and a knack for all things computers and technology. He's also a giant Taylor fan (obviously).'

Watch the awesome light show below!