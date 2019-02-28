Watch Lady Gaga Laugh Off People Thinking Her And Bradley Cooper Are In Love

Ok, okaaayyyy....after lsat Sunday night's performance of 'Shallow' at the Oscars, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper are at the head of TONS of new relationship rumors. And if you thought that their intimate performance was the beginning of a new romance, you're not the only one. The internet went CRAZY over how close the two got during the song.

Lady Gaga is here to set the record straight thought...THERE IS NOTHING GOING ON! (romantically at least.) The two are just great friends. Gaga sat down with Jimmy Kimmel last night, and after he asked her about the romance rumors, Gaga just rolled her eyes.

Watch the video below!