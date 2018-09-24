Watch Millie Bobby Brown Perform 'Girls Like You' With Maroon 5

Millie Bobby Brown, (who you may know as "Eleven" on 'Stranger Things') just totally lived out one of my biggest dreams: she got to perform with Maroon 5 during their concert last night!

The band was playing their show in Nashville and were in the middle of "Girls Like You" when Millie came out and did the rap portion of the song, normally sang by Cardi B.

MILLIE SLAYYYYYYED THE WHOLE PART!

According to E! News, "The Bridgestone Arena crowd went wild after her performance, and Adam Levine gave his stamp of approval by giving the Eleven star a high-five. The video even received praise from Levine's wife, Behati Prinsloo.

"YAAASSSSS I'M DEAD!!!!!" she wrote in the comments section. After taking the stage, she posted a video of her performance and captioned it, "Imma do that again sometime."