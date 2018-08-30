[WATCH] Tony Kemp Saves Justin Verlander With High Jump

Good thing Tony's got some UPS!

August 30, 2018
Last night after Tyler White homered in the ninth inning to give the Astros the walk-off win, the Astros celebrated at home plate. As the team huddled in a pile around each other, Tony Kemp tossed a big bubble gum container in the air that looked like it was going straight towards Justin Verlander's head!

Crisis avoided though! Kemp was able to swat the container away from Verlander's head JUST IN TIME! 

Tony knows it was close though, I mean HOW BAD would he have felt if that container would've actually hit Justin and injured him?? Oh man, he would've been THAT GUY!

