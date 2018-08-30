[WATCH] Tony Kemp Saves Justin Verlander With High Jump
Good thing Tony's got some UPS!
Last night after Tyler White homered in the ninth inning to give the Astros the walk-off win, the Astros celebrated at home plate. As the team huddled in a pile around each other, Tony Kemp tossed a big bubble gum container in the air that looked like it was going straight towards Justin Verlander's head!
.@tonykemp saved @JustinVerlander's dome today.— Cut4 (@Cut4) August 30, 2018
We decided to take a closer look --
https://t.co/cFtfB0V5St pic.twitter.com/HnNHopRPBS
Crisis avoided though! Kemp was able to swat the container away from Verlander's head JUST IN TIME!
Tony knows it was close though, I mean HOW BAD would he have felt if that container would've actually hit Justin and injured him?? Oh man, he would've been THAT GUY!
---- Mutombo blocked your own shot. ☝️no☝️no☝️no https://t.co/sgK6Vmyjfp— Justin Verlander (@JustinVerlander) August 29, 2018