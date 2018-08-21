We Get So Emotional As Adults

When was the last time you cried as an adult?

I am not much of a cryer. But, I've come close (maybe even secretly wanted to?) many times. It FINALLY happened this past week.

If you haven't seen any of them, there have been a couple of documentaries about Fred Rogers that have come out this year. I am a big fan of Mr. Rogers. So, I watched the PBS Mr. Rogers documentary that was hosted by Michael Keaton. And it happened! I cried THREE times in an hour because every time I saw a scene that would have occurred during the time I watched as a kid (1979-82), my brain just flooded with joy. And then my wife Jillian was crying for the same reason!!

It felt good though! We can all use a good cry, right?